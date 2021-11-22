Lauren Conrad Shares Holiday Fashion Looks for the Whole Family

We interviewed Lauren Conrad because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Lauren's own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With holiday gatherings around the corner, there is a lot to plan. From the menu, to the decor, to the outfits, the to-do list can get pretty long. Recently, E! Holiday Guest Editor Lauren Conrad shared her tips for planning a stress-free Friendsgiving. And, now, she's sharing her holiday fashion recommendations for the whole family.
Her Kohl's line LC Lauren Conrad has classic holiday fashions at an affordable price point. Her Little Co.by Lauren Conrad brand has equally fashionable pieces for kids, toddlers, and babies. The boy mom has designed some coordinating, neutral-hued, mommy and me styles for anyone who loves some family matching. Lauren's picks are great guidance for us as we get ready for the holidays and they also work as thoughtful gift picks for anyone on your list.
E! Tell us more about your kids line Little Co. by Lauren Conrad. What are some great holiday fashions for children?
LC: I wanted to be a source for just really easy neutrals for boys. I always struggled with finding that. For the holidays, we did really cute little flannels. There are actually little sweatshirts that we do that make really nice gifts too. I just ordered a bunch of flannels for people because they're really sweet. We have them in both little button-down shirts and also in dresses.
Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Organic Flannel Shirt- Baby & Toddler
These neutral flannel shirts are available in sizes ranging from three months to 4T. Each shirt was sustainably constructed with incredibly soft 100% organic cotton. It's also available in mint and grey.
Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Organic Flannel Dress- Baby & Toddler Girl
This flannel dress is an adorable and sustainable addition to any girl's holiday wardrobe. The dress is made from 100% organic cotton with buttons down the front. Choose from sage, grey, and pink plaid dresses, with sizes ranging from three months to 5T.
Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Pullover Sweatshirt & Fleece Jogger Pants - Baby & Toddler
This cute sweatshirt is available in many solids and prints. Parents will feel good dressing their kids in this fleece pullover because it was tested for harmful substances and contains organically grown cotton. For anyone who loves a coordinated set, there are fleece joggers available in this same tree print and charcoal grey.
E!: You have mommy and me clothes that include gender neutral styles and options for boys. Do your sons like when you coordinate your looks for special occasions?
LC: Sometimes I think it's more for me than them. My younger son thinks it's cute. My older son, I don't think he really cares. When we launched Little Co., one of the things I really wanted to do was provide mommy and me pieces for boy moms because they're really hard to find.
LC Lauren Conrad x Little Co. by Lauren Conrad 'Love Unites Us All' Bundle
The LC Lauren Conrad x Little Co. by Lauren Conrad bundles show that "mommy and me" styles can include every kid in the family. This set has the LC Lauren Conrad Graphic Sweatshirt and High-Rise Skinny Jeans for mom. The coordinating kids options include the Hooded Pullover, Sweatshirt Dress, and Skinny Jeans from Little Co. by Lauren Conrad.
E!: Are there clothing items that you suggest as great gifts for women?
LC: So, if I'm buying clothing, I feel like it's a little bit tricky because you don't want to get too size-specific, right? You don't ever want to try and get somebody's pants size if you don't already know it. I would say it's a better call to shift to "third layer" items for gifts, which are things like cold weather accessories. We do a lot of pieces that are great to layer over other clothing. They're so beautiful. They're really great gifting items called ruanas, that I always refer to as a "third layer" item. There are some in really cute plaids that are really soft.
We did really cute mommy and me pieces this year that I'm gifting to couple of my friends this year. I think that third layer is the safest way to go, unless you know your friend's shoe size or you know they really want something specific. I think gifting clothing is sort of like gifting decor, you have to be cautious and never assume that your taste is someone else's. Unless maybe there's just a sweater you see and you're just like 'that reminds me of this person and I know they'll love that.' Again, I usually steer away from clothing unless someone literally sent me a link and said what to get.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Knit Bow Headwrap & Girls' LC Lauren Conrad Knit Bow Headwrap
If you want to go the "mommy and me" route without coordinating an entire outfit, these knit headbands are available in both women's and kids' sizes at Kohl's. You can also rock this look in ivory. And, if you get cold, place the headband over your ears for a little extra warmth.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Buffalo Check Ruana
This buffalo check ruana adds a classic touch to any look. It's lightweight with arm openings, so you never have to worry about it moving out of place. It's also available in a pink, buffalo check pattern.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Brushed Ruana
Elevate even the most simple outfit with one of these brushed ruanas. This fringed layering piece is also available in black, ivory, and rose.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Striped Brushed Ruana
You can even throw on one of these ruanas over sweats to create a festive holiday look that's super cozy. This striped brushed ruana comes in blush and blue.
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Color Block Ombre Ruana
This ruana is made from a heavyweight fabric, which is ideal for chilly weather. It has fringed edges, arm openings, and a color block design. This ombre ruana also comes in pink.
Women's & Girls LC Lauren Conrad Birdseye Cowl Scarves
Another cold weather accessory option is this knit, cowl scarf. This is available for women and there's a kids' version, for anyone looking for another "mommy and me" fashion moment.
Women's & Girls' LC Lauren Conrad Birdseye Knit Mittens
If you love those knit cowl scarves, complete the set with some matching mittens. And, yes there's a kids version too, which is just too adorable to pass up.
Women's & Kids LC Lauren Conrad Faux-Fur Mittens
There are so many cold weather accessories LC Lauren Conrad that we just can't resist. These luxuriously soft faux fur mittens are so plush and warm.
