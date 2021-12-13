People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson and More

While some movies and TV shows received well-deserved recognition, other actors and actresses were left without a 2022 Golden Globes nomination.

Watch: 2022 Golden Globes Nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart & More

Let the season of award show surprises begin! 

On Dec. 13, many actors and actresses woke up to the exciting news that they were nominated for a 2022 Golden Globe

As expected, shows including Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession and Hacks received a handful of nominations including Best Television Series. In addition, movies Don't Look Up and King Richard were honored with Best Motion Picture nods. Others, well, they had some less celebratory news.

On the other side, Only Murders in the Building standout Selena Gomez and grand dame Meryl Streep received little to no love on nominations day. 

The 2022 Golden Globes, set to be held on Jan. 9, 2022, is expected to look different in the year ahead. Various actors and other creatives plan to boycott the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's inadequate efforts to address membership diversity within the organization. In addition, NBC has declined to broadcast the 2022 ceremony. 

The HFPA, however, says it has implemented sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equality and inclusion. It also plans to hold the ceremony, with or without another telecast partner. 

In case you missed the nominations, which were announced by Snoop Dogg, keep scrolling to see all of the snubs and surprises that left entertainment fans with mixed emotions. 

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Snub: Adam Driver

While Lady Gaga earned a Best Actress nomination for her stint as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, her co-stars—including Adam (Maurizio Gucci) and Jared Leto (Paolo Gucci)—didn't make the cut.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Snub: Jennifer Hudson

Can't this actress get some Respect? After channeling Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic, many thought the double threat deserved a nomination thanks to her acting and singing skills. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Surprise: Rachel Zegler

Talk about music to our ears! At just 20 years old, the West Side Story star received a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy. 

Barbara Nitke/Hulu
Snub: Selena Gomez

While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association proved to be fans of Only Murders in the Building—stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are up for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy nominations, Selena was left without any love.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Surprise: Jennifer Lawrence

While receiving a Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy nomination isn't shocking for the Don't Look Up star, Jennifer actually made history with her nom: She is the only actor born in the ´90s to achieve five Golden Globe nominations. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Snub: Meryl Streep

Although Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio each received acting nominations for their roles in Don't Look Up, Meryl was left off the list. 

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Snub: Rita Moreno

With West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose receiving acting nominations, many would assume the original film's Anita would receive some recognition as well. Ultimately, she was left empty-handed. 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Surprise: Snoop Dogg

Was anyone else intrigued that the legendary rapper was the lucky guy to wake up early and announce the 2022 Golden Globe nominations? Credit where credit is due: The artist didn't do a bad job at all. 

