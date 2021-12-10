Lily Collins Reveals the Awkward Place She Gets Recognized by Emily in Paris Fans

Watch : Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Ceremony

She's flying the very friendly skies!

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Dec. 9, Lily Collins shared that Emily in Paris fans like to approach her on airplanes, and always just before she's about to fall asleep.

In particular, the actress, 32, said that before the series was greenlit for a second season—season two premieres Dec. 22—flight attendants loved to stop and say enchantée. According to Lily, "Every flight attendant recently has knelt down during the flight and said, ‘Do you want anything to drink?'" then added, "'I just have to ask: Is there a season two?'"

When Kimmel asked why the Netflix show was such a big hit with the cabin crew, Lily wasn't certain. "I don't know!" she said. "Maybe they're binging it in the back?"

The Mortal Instruments star, who got married in September, described the reception of the television show as "wonderful," adding, "Filming again in Paris for season two was amazing; we were so embraced in the city."