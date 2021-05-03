Lily Collins and Her Emily in Paris Co-Stars Kick Off Season 2 With Très Chic Video

Oui oui, it's true!
Netflix's romantic comedy series Emily in Paris began production on the second season of the hit show on May 3, and to commemorate, the show's stars announced their excitement—in a little French too, may we add—in a video posted to Lily Collins' Instagram.
It appears that every cast member is back for filming, including star Lily Collins, alongside cast members Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.
"It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh," Lily said in a statement. "Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."
Season one debuted on Netflix in October of last year, and became Netflix's most-watched comedy series of 2020—reaching over 58 million households. The series also managed to snag two 2021 Golden Globe nominations, to which some adoring fans couldn't believe.
The show's creator Darren Star, who is also the mastermind behind Sex And The City, the original Beverly Hills, 90210 and Younger, also expressed his joy when it came to getting greenlit for the popular series. "The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast," Darren expressed in a statement. "We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on Season 2."
We can't wait to see Emily continue to tackle the demands of her career, social life, and of course, l'amour, and maybe we're even drooling over seeing another croissant or two.