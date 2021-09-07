Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Colorado Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations

We're not in Paris anymore!

Lily Collins experienced an unforgettable Labor Day weekend when she married Charlie McDowell during an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado.

In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Emily in Paris star confirmed the news when sharing a glimpse into the special day.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Lily wrote on social media. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"

In the image, Lily wore a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown. As for her glam, celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, hairstylist Gregory Russell and manicurist Thuy Nguyen deserve credit for an unforgettable look.

"Never been happier," Lily added when sharing more photos from her wedding at Dunton Hot Springs. "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…"