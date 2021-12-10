Sparkle All Season Long With These 13 Fun & Festive Accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as we love rocking over-the-top Christmas sweaters, there's a time and place for that. Fortunately, there are tons of cute holiday accessories you can wear to show some Christmas spirit wherever you are.
For instance, BaubleBar has a collection of gorgeous holiday earrings that will definitely win you some compliments like these ones featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can get ones with peppermint canes and Christmas trees as well, both of which are super cute. Amazon also has a variety of earrings, bracelets and hair accessories that are not only festive, but super affordable as well.
We've rounded up all the cutest holiday accessories you'll want to wear all month long. Check those out below.
Sugarfix by BaubleBar String Light Drop Earrings
These earrings from Sugarfix by BaubleBar feature multicolored pastel Christmas lights. They're great to wear during the day or a night out. You'll definitely get a lot of use out of these.
Christmas Reindeer Dangly Earrings
These best-selling earrings from Etsy seller Maizys Whimsy Boutique are so adorable. We love the cute reindeer and the poms are a nice touch.
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Gold Bow Earrings
If you're looking for something more subtle yet still chic, get your hands on these gold bow earrings. Best part is, you can wear these all year long.
Christmas Gift Bow Pendant Necklace
Who needs an ugly Christmas sweater when you have this Christmas bow pendant necklace from Amazon? You can get this in gold, green, red, rose gold and silver. So fun!
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Winter Play Earring Set
This playful earring set comes with three pairs of earrings in the shape of skates, a beanie and mittens. They feature an enamel finish and glass stones.
Christmas Earrings - 9 Pairs Set
This set of earrings comes with Christmas trees, peppermint candies, bows and more. You can wear a new one everyday! There are multiple sets to choose from, and the price is really good.
Enso Rings Seasonal Holiday Ugly Sweater
We've been obsessed with Enso's silicone rings for a while, and their new winter collection is a must-see. It features four holiday-themed rings with ugly Christmas sweater designs. They'll look great on their own or layered with other rings.
BaubleBar Holiday Delicate Earrings
These holiday delicate earrings from BaubleBar will immediately put you in the Christmas spirit. There are options for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, peppermint canes and Christmas trees. Get one set or all three!
Christmas Bow Earrings - 6 Pairs
We are obsessed with these Christmas bow earrings from Amazon. This set comes with six pairs in multiple colors, and it's only $10.
BaubleBar Tennis Necklace
This holiday season, you'll stand out in the best way possible when you wear BaubleBar's gorgeous tennis necklace. It comes in three colors, and it's a piece you can wear after the holidays are over. We highly recommend pairing this with their Mini Aldia ring for a complete look.
Holly Jolly Earrings
Have a holly jolly holiday wherever you go with these Holly Jolly earrings from BaubleBar. It's made with glass stones, enamel and gold plated brass.
BaubleBar Tinsel Tree Drop Earrings
If you love BaubleBar's classic tree drop earrings, you'll love this extra glam version. It features a glittery star stud, sparkly rainbow ornaments and a silver stump. You'll get all the compliments with this one!
BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings
Bring on the ice! These lovely Jack Frost earrings from BaubleBar feature luxe gems and rhodium plated brass. They're sparkly, sophisticated and perfect for any occasion.
