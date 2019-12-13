15 Ugly Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 4:00 AM
If holiday shopping stresses you out, at least there's one grand thing about this time of year: ugly Christmas sweater parties! You know the ones: festive, yet frumpy, cute, yet not entirely a fashion moment. Either way, office parties and cocktail happy hours are in full swing and we wanted to make sure that not only are you prepared for your impending social calendar, but that you SLAY and take home the crown for the ugliest sweater.
From Harry Potter and Star Wars and Avengers to classic (and hilarious) novelty Christmas-themed knitwear and Disney sweaters, we've handpicked an assortment of adorable AF (but you know, also ugly) holiday sweaters for you to throw on, put on the 'gram, and put a little holiday cheer on your friends and family's faces. Our personal favorite? It's a tie between this Baby Yoda and Nightmare Before Christmas one.
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
Just like Rudolph, this baby lights up and makes sure all eyes are on you wherever you are this Christmas, plus there's no danger of being missed thanks to the candy cane arms.
For those they don't do sweaters, try out this festive ugly jumpsuit!
It's the most wonderful time of the year so why not be the most wonderful pop culture icon of 2019 with this Baby Yoda number. Available in a variety of colors.
Bring prehistoric times back with this 3D t-rex ugly Christmas sweater.
Whether you open at the close or not, this Harry Potter-themed ugly Christmas sweater guarantees that mischief will be managed.
Make the season merry and frightfully fun with this light-up sweater.
Both flamingos are ready to party in their sunglasses and Santa hats. This tunic is embellished with silver sequins and pom poms. You will surely be the life of the party as you shine on through merrily!
The force will definitely be on your side with this furry faced ugly Christmas sweater.
Be part of the A team with this Iron Man-themed ugly Christmas sweater that'll make you the superhero of the party!
This modern twist on the classic ugly Christmas sweater features a motif of Santa doing what he does best – rocking that sleigh. This is the modern world, so your sleigh is probably something more like a pickup truck, but all we know is you're putting him to shame. Show your love of giving and gangsta rap this Christmas.
OK, it's almost offensive to put this in an "ugly" category because this sweater is just plain cute. Fact. With a cheery alpine ski motif, this sweater has us dreaming of hot cocoa, fresh snowfalls, and evenings by a crackling fire. For the person in your life that will not wear anything deemed "ugly."
You'll be a one-of-a-kind superhero with this Deadpool-themed festive ugly Christmas sweater.
Stitch will brighten up the holidays with this fun light-up sweater. The knitted allover festive design includes Santa Stitch and a seasonal Hawaiian saying: ''Mele Kalikimaka.'' Press the button to see two of Stitch's Santa hats light up.
If He's the reason for the season, it's time to celebrate! This Christmas sweater features the Son of God himself, complete with a party balloon. A festive white dove with a red ribbon around its neck soars above, while the Birthday Boy stares solemnly from underneath a rakish party hat. This Christmas sweater has a solid green background.
You'll be the freshest in this professionally sceen-printed festive sweater!
