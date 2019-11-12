We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hey deal lovers, we've found another amazing and affordable Amazon fashion find for you—just in time for holiday parties! This stunning long-sleeve velvet dress by Urban Coco is a timeless classic and only $43. In addition to upcoming festive fêtes, we'll be wearing this gorgeous gown to winter weddings and other formal events (Hi, red carpet season!).

Of course, you don't have to just take our word for it. Hundreds of real-life Amazon reviewers agree: