This $40 Velvet Dress Has 800 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 4:00 AM

Hey deal lovers, we've found another amazing and affordable Amazon fashion find for you—just in time for holiday parties! This stunning long-sleeve velvet dress by Urban Coco is a timeless classic and only $43. In addition to upcoming festive fêtes, we'll be wearing this gorgeous gown to winter weddings and other formal events (Hi, red carpet season!).

Of course, you don't have to just take our word for it. Hundreds of real-life Amazon reviewers agree: 

Holiday Dresses Under $50

Urban CoCo Long Sleeve V-Neck Velvet Stretchy Long Dress

This elegant velvet dress is available in sizes Small though XXL and in black, green, wine, purple, lyons blue and royal blue. It features a wrap V-neck, high waist design and swing dress sweep.

$43 Amazon

"I was the belle of the ball. Love the dress now I want one in every color!" raves one happy customer, along with her fab photos.

"This dress is 100% a winner for me, " confirms another happy shopper. "The wide waist band tapers beautifully into the A-line skirt slimming your figure & elongating your shape...The color is dark & rich, & the velvet fabric gives it a lovely sheen. Highly recommend."

And many of the reviews mention how comfortable the dress is—another bonus in the time of enjoying delish holiday goodies! Shop all of Urban Coco's velvet dresses on Amazon.

