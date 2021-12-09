Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Josh Duggar's parents are speaking out after their son was convicted of two criminal counts in an Arkansas court.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on Thursday, Dec. 9. He had pleaded not guilty to both, and his attorneys told E! News they plan to appeal.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar exclusively tell E! News in a statement, "This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."

The couple's statement went on to mention Josh's wife Anna Duggar, who welcomed their seventh child on Oct. 23.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," Jim Bob and Michelle said. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."