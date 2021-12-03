Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movie series revealed on Instagram that she's expecting her fourth child with comedian Alfie Brown.

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child.

The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition. 

The actress' sister Bebe Cave snapped pictures in the bathroom while Jessie posed cradling her growing baby bump. 'Can't hide this new baby anymore,' Jessie wrote.

Jessie and Alfie's exciting news comes after the couple welcomed baby son Abraham Benjamin last October, following what she called a "terrifying and humbling" pregnancy. 

photos
See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

After a difficult and challenging birth, Abraham was then hospitalized and treated for coronavirus this past January. Two days after confirming her baby's diagnosis, the Harry Potter star revealed Abraham had been sent home with a series of pictures including her diary of his sleep and his bandaged arm.

Hopefully when it comes to this delivery, the fourth times a, well, charm.

Scroll through magic memory lane and relive these lovebird moments with Harry Potter's finest.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he crossed paths with while filming their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings.

"We met on the set...and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade. "It was one of those sort of situations."

MEGA
Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Though Emma is very private about her love life, she was linked to rugby player Matthew Janney up until late 2014 and tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for a stretch after that, a source telling The Sun in 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that." 

Linked to Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months in 2018, then tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year, she professed her love to someone new in a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

 "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

Soon after her comments went viral, however, Emma was spotted kissing Leo Robinton in October 2019 and the pair are still going strong.

Instagram/Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Rupert is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low, but he's been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March 2017 and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date that October. Fast forward three years and they were welcoming their first child together in May 2020.

Six months later, Rupert joined Instagram and revealed his daughter's name in his first post

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" the 32-year-old captioned a sweet photo. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Instagram/Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

After meeting in January of the same year at a Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando in July 2016, Matthew (a.k.a Neville Longbottom) and Angela Jones got engaged in December of that year. "They're both over the moon," his rep told E! News at the time. "They got together in July and hit it off straight away."

The couple tied the knot in Italy in May 2018

Instagram
Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in 2018 and 2019, but nothing came to fruition between the former costars, much to fans' chagrin. 

Instagram
Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

The actress started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017, but, according to their Instagram profiles, they have since parted ways.

Previously, she had an even more spellbinding relationship, dating actor Robbie Jarvis, who played Harry's dad James in Order of the Phoenix.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Bonnie and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year.

In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Simon Hammerstein, telling The Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."

However, the pair called it quits in 2015 after several years together and Bonnie appeared single...until she posted a Christmas message on Instagram with an unnamed partner. 

Instagram
Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown)

Jessie found love with comedian Alfie Brown. The couple is now parents to children DonnieMargot and Abraham, who was born in October 2020.

Jessie detailed her "slightly extreme" birth experience, later revealing both her newborn son and boyfriend contracted COVID-19. They later recovered.

I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," she captioned a photo of the little one in a hospital crib in January 2021. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Instagram
Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan)

The actor welcomed his first child, son Cooper Michael Murray, with longtime girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey in February 2021.

"It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy," the actor wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe."

 

