Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Is Engaged to Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton's journey to find love has come to an end.

The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to Michael Fogel. Stanton announced the news in an Instagram post on Dec. 3, sharing a photo of herself wrapping her arms around her fiancé and giving fans a peek at her diamond ring. "YES!!!" she captioned the picture.

Fogel appeared to pop the question at home by the couple's Christmas tree. "Ahhh I'm still freaking out & shaking lol," Stanton wrote to her fans on Instagram Stories. "Can't wait to tell you all everything! All the love from y'all means so much to me ilysm!!!"

Stanton and Fogel had their first date in November 2020 but didn't make their relationship Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021, posting a picture of the duo on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Since then, they've continued to give followers glimpses into their romance by sharing snapshots on social media, such as images of them traveling, packing on the PDA and spending time with her two daughters Kinsley and Charlie.