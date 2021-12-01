Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West Reunite to Attend Virgil Abloh Tribute With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Ye banded together to celebrate the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh.
The duo, who called it quits in February after six years of marriage, reunited in Miami to witness the late designer's final menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. The event was held just two days after Virgil passed away at the age of 41 after privately battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Kim and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) were joined by their 8-year-old daughter North West, as they previewed the fashion house's spring/summer 2022 line, while also witnessing the special tribute held in Virgil's honor.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the event, including a message displayed in the sky that read, "Virgil was here" in bright red lights.
Per photos posted on social media, Kim and Ye posed together with their daughter and even appeared to be wearing matching black outfits. According to one Twitter user, North sported the same shirt her dad wore in 2012.
The Donda rapper and SKIMS founder were longtime friends and collaborators of Virgil's. The musician interned with Virgil at Fendi in 2009 and by 2013, Ye hired the designer to be his creative partner.
On Sunday, Nov. 28, after news broke that the Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White creator died, Ye dedicated his Sunday Service to him and displayed the message, "IN LOVING MEMORY OF VIRGIL ABLOH, THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DONDA."
Kim also paid tribute to Virgil and expressed her heartache over his loss.
"God doesn't make mistakes," she began her Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 29. "I know that but I still can't help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why."
She continued, "Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can't even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much."
Kim and Ye's reunion comes less than a week after he declared that he was trying to restore his family.
"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," the rapper said in a Thanksgiving prayer posted on Instagram on Nov. 26. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."
Days earlier, he stated, "This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to work out and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids. That's right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."
Although Kim has moved on from their marriage and recently started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, she and Ye have continued to remain close as they co-parent their four children.