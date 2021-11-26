Kanye "Ye" West Says He "Embarrassed" Kim Kardashian During Presidential Campaign Event

Watch : Kanye West Praises God & Family During Speech at LA Mission

Ye's 2021 Thanksgiving prayer doubled as a mea culpa.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, shared a video of a choir singing, layered with audio of himself addressing some of his behavior over the years, including spending money "like crazy," his 2020 presidential bid, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, his drinking and temper.

"Hello my name is Ye and this is my super, super, super, super, super long Thanksgiving prayer," he began. "On this Thanksgiving, I'm so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans and our haters. We love you, too."

The performer noted he wrote the prayer after taking his and Kim Kardashian's son Saint West to his first football game. "My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things. Me and my wife's face. All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he said. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He acknowledged that his "hair-trigger temper" was heightened by his drinking, which he said he did to "take the stress away." Addressing his temper, he said, "I know none of y'all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music, but that screaming did not help me keep my family together."