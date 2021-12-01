Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West Reunite to Attend Virgil Abloh Tribute With Daughter North

Watch : Kim Kardashian West's Most ICONIC Fashion Moments of 2021

Kim Kardashian and Ye banded together to celebrate the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh.

The duo, who called it quits in February after six years of marriage, reunited in Miami to witness the late designer's final menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. The event was held just two days after Virgil passed away at the age of 41 after privately battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Kim and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) were joined by their 8-year-old daughter North West, as they previewed the fashion house's spring/summer 2022 line, while also witnessing the special tribute held in Virgil's honor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the event, including a message displayed in the sky that read, "Virgil was here" in bright red lights.

Per photos posted on social media, Kim and Ye posed together with their daughter and even appeared to be wearing matching black outfits. According to one Twitter user, North sported the same shirt her dad wore in 2012.