Cheyenne Jackson Shares the Sweetest Update on His 5-Year-Old Twins With Husband Jason Landau

Watch : How Cheyenne Jackson Was Sold on "Clusterfunke Christmas"

A family man.

Cheyenne Jackson's whirlwind career has traversed Broadway, television shows and films, but one of his favorite roles to date is being a dad.

The 46-year-old actor stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to talk about his new film A Clüsterfünke Christmas but he couldn't help but gush over his two children—five-year-old twins Willow and Ethan—who he shares with his husband Jason Landau.

"They're incredible," Jackson told Daily Pop hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester. "We never stop thinking about them. I drop them off at school and literally, I sit in the parking lot and I look at pictures of them. I just dropped them off!"

He then recalled one of Willow's recent milestones: finding out what "gay" means.

"She's like, 'You're gay,' and I said, 'Yeah!'" Jackson explained, laughing. "But she heard it somewhere and she was making the connection. We're 'Daddy' and 'Dada.'"