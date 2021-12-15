E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
2021 in Review: Vote for The Celebrity Baby News You Can’t Stop Thinking About

Raise a sippy cup to Hollywood's growing population and give E! your thoughts on 2021's celeb offspring—from the kids you'd love to plan a playdate with to the unique moniker you kinda want to steal.

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots

Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame

So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send 2021 off in style—and then maybe lock the door.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Our 2021 in Review series continues with all things baby and by the looks of the many pregnancy announcements, uh, popping up from our favorite celebs, social distancing has not been a thing this year. And, yes, we are here for this Hollywood baby boom. 

While we discourage anything that's even in the same zip code as mom shaming (parenting is hard AF, y'all!), we do invite you to participate in our polls and weigh in on the names you're scribbling down for future use, the 2022 arrivals you're eager to toast and the celebrity offspring you'd actually pay to babysit.

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Friday, Dec. 17, followed by a whole new set that same day.

Poll

2021 in Review: New Babies

The New Celeb Offspring You'd Happily Babysit:
Cardi B & Offset's baby boy
7.9%
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin's twins Violet & Alexander
7.9%
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's daughter Lily
39.5%
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell's daughter Grace
23.7%
Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger's daughter Sloane
5.3%
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's son Cosmo
10.5%
Halsey & Alev Aydin's baby Ender
5.3%
Poll

2021 in Review: Pregnancy Confessions

The Pregnancy Confession That Had You Applauding:
Olivia Munn saying she's trading chic maternity wear for sweats
10.7%
Ashley Tisdale revealing her breastfeeding experience was hard AF
21.4%
Ashley Graham calling out "postpartum snapback" pressure
46.4%
Nikki Bella detailing her battle with postpartum depression
21.4%
Poll

2021 in Review: Baby Names

The Baby Name You'd Love to Steal For Yourself:
Elle King & Dan Tooker's daughter Lucky
4.3%
Sadie Robertson & Christian Huff's daughter Honey
26.1%
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith's son August
26.1%
Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley's daughter George
8.7%
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies' daughter Summer
13%
Christina Milian & Matt Pokora's son Kenna
8.7%
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard's son Sylvester
13%
Poll

2021 in Review: Pregnancies

The 2022 Arrival You're Already Knitting A Blanket For:
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's second little one
11.5%
Eve & Maximillion Cooper's winter arrival
3.8%
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney's baby
57.7%
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's future Bachelor
11.5%
Mia & Darren Criss' "ultimate collab"
7.7%
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy's rainbow baby
7.7%

Be sure to check back on Monday, Dec. 27, when we'll share the results!

