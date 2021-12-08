There's No Doubt Dwayne Johnson Is the People's Champ After Gifting Award to Make-a-Wish Recipient

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Gives His Award to Make-A-Wish Survivor

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just proved that he truly is the People's Champion.

The Jungle Cruise star, who was honored with the tribute at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, opted instead to credit two of his own heroes with the title: Muhammad Ali and Make-a-Wish recipient Shushana.

Johnson first accepted the award, presented by his "drinking buddy" Jeff Bezos, but informed audiences that he does not consider himself the O.G. People's Champion.

"For those who may know or for those who may not know, the original people's champion was the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali," the former WWE star explained. "I first met Muhammed when I was a little boy and he was so cool to me. He was so kind and he was so funny. He was always wonderful to me."

Johnson dubbed himself the "people's champion" for his a "bad guy" persona in the WWE, but later asked Ali's wife for permission to use the title.