Dwayne Johnson Sweetly Dedicates His 2021 PCA to Emily Blunt

Watch : Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson Talks Giving Back at 2021 PCAs

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't just the People's Champion—he's also the Comedy Movie Star of 2021!

The actor took home the trophy for his performance in Jungle Cruise at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, and upon taking the stage, he ended up dedicating the honor to his Jungle Cruise co-star and fellow nominee Emily Blunt.

"I will say that when it comes to comedy, maybe I'm decently funny," Johnson began. "I can tell a decent dirty joke, especially when I have too much tequila. But I will say that with comedy, it always takes a great partner. This one goes out to this woman who is one of the greatest actors of our generation, of our time."

The A-list star continued, describing Blunt as both brilliant and funny. "And she's almost as filthy as me when she drinks tequila," he added with a laugh. "Emily Blunt, this is for you."