Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She Has "Good and Bad Days" With Ex Kody Brown

Christine Brown is taking things one day at a time after her split from Kody Brown.
The Sister Wives star gave fans an update on how she's doing following her breakup from Kody, revealing in a new Cameo video that single life is treating her well.
"The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great," the 49-year-old TLC star shared. "I had no idea life could be simple."
She added, "It's a phenomenal world. It's a whole new world and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this."
Though Christine is no longer in a plural marriage with Kody, she confirmed that they remain in communication as they navigate this new chapter in their lives. As for how cordial they are, she simply said there are "good and bad days."
"Don't get me wrong," she said before groaning, seemingly hinting at the difficulty of their separation. But Christine said they have to make it work since they still "have a life together."
"We still have kids to raise and Truely is 11, so we have to just be good and amiable and things like that," she explained. "I think it's just important to remember that."
Just over a week has passed since Christine and Kody announced their separation. At the time, Christine said that she made "the difficult decision to leave" their relationship after realizing they had "grown apart."
"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she continued. "At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
In his own statement, Kody expressed that he feels "a great deal of sadness" over their breakup but affirmed his commitment to co-parenting their six children, Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely.
Christine was sister wives with Meri, Janelle and Robyn for 27 years.