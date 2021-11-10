Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She Has "Good and Bad Days" With Ex Kody Brown

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Christine Brown is taking things one day at a time after her split from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star gave fans an update on how she's doing following her breakup from Kody, revealing in a new Cameo video that single life is treating her well.

"The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great," the 49-year-old TLC star shared. "I had no idea life could be simple."

She added, "It's a phenomenal world. It's a whole new world and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this."

Though Christine is no longer in a plural marriage with Kody, she confirmed that they remain in communication as they navigate this new chapter in their lives. As for how cordial they are, she simply said there are "good and bad days."