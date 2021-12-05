You're Worthy of Hunter McGrady's 2021 Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Hunter McGrady because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone deserves a special gift during the holiday season.

All year long, Hunter McGrady is designing fashion for her QVC line, All Worthy. And as holiday shopping kicks into high gear, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is honored to know her pieces are being wrapped for fabulous gifts.

"I love being able to feel like I'm with each customer in their household!" Hunter told E! News. "I feel like I am enjoying the holidays right there with them and because All Worthy caters to such a variety of customers, there is always something for everyone!"

In honor of the busiest shopping season, Hunter shared the gifts she would recommend from QVC. Start shopping for cozy, special and heartfelt presents below.