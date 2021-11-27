Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

15 Small Businesses on Amazon to Support All Year Long

In honor of Small Business Saturday, we rounded up our favorite shops on Amazon for beauty, fashion, wellness and home products.

By Emily Spain Nov 27, 2021 2:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Happy Small Business Saturday!

While big retailers may be offering incredible deals this weekend, don't forget to shop small and support the countless artisans selling one-of-a-kind creations on Amazon. From stunning napkins and cutting boards for holiday entertaining to Haitian coffee and nourishing self-care products, everything you need for the holiday season and beyond can be found through a small business on Amazon.

Below, we rounded up 15 small businesses on Amazon that deserve our support year-round!

Amazon Has Can't-Miss Black Friday Day Deals on Beauty, Fashion & Home Items

Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Shea Butter (Rose, 2 Oz Tins - Set of 3)

Keep one of these mini tins of shea butter in your purse, car or bedside table! Made with a high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids, this nourishing whipped shea butter will help hydrate, heal and soothe cracked hands, heels and lips caused by winter temperatures.

$20
Amazon

Playtime Edventures Store - Playtime Bed Sheets Twin Set

Serving as an alternative to excessive TV watching and electronic devices before bedtime, this bed sheet set will let your little one's imagination soar while keeping them warm at night.

$30
Amazon

ProJewelry - Name Necklace Personalized with Curb Chain

Looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one? Give them this personalized necklace! It's beautiful, versatile and timeless.

$20
Amazon

West Clay Company & Store - Merry AF Candle

Made with natural scented soy and coconut blend wax, this candle will make any room feel merry and bright. Plus, it smells like spruce tree with notes of berries, apples, clove and baking spices.

$20
Amazon

Schafer Art Studio Store - Ocean Theme Wood Cutting Board

Serve up your charcuterie creations in style! Whether you're far or near to the beach, this gorgeous cutting board will bring the relaxing feeling of sand between your toes to your home.

$80
Amazon

Thing Stories - Pure 100% Flax Linen Napkins - Set of 4

Elevate your tablescape with these chic 100% flax linen napkins or you can give them as a hostess gift!

$34
Amazon

BeetsandApples - Self-Care Gift Basket

Give the gift of self-care this season! With rose & pink clay bath salts, pink clay rose goat milk soap, a lavender soy candle with rose buds, organic beeswax vanilla lip balm and handmade beets and apples signature dark chocolate, you're sure to make your friend or family member feel so loved and relaxed.

 

$30
Amazon

Canary Road - Latitude Longitude Paper Art Print

This thoughtful keepsake sign would make the perfect housewarming gift! 

$20
Amazon

Ornami Body Scrub

Packed with natural sugar, sea buckthorn seed oil, coconut oil and vitamin E, this vegan scrub will help you get softer, clearer skin all season long. Plus, score 25% off Ornami Skincare products on Amazon in honor of Small Business Saturday!

$25
Amazon

Spin Master - Mean Girls Party Guessing Card Board Game

Guess which one of your BFFs wrote an outrageous thing about you in the group's burn book! Warning: Writers will have to reveal themselves!

$20
Amazon

Caribbrew Single Origin Haitian Coffee - Premium Arabica - Dark Roast Beans

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with the finest shade grown, chemical-free Arabica coffee! Caribbrew, a black-owned, woman-founded business, partners with thousands of coffee and cacao farmers through cooperatives throughout the northern and south-east regions of Haiti.

$18
Amazon

Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

Treat yourself and loved ones to this dreamy set of bath salts! Each blend is made with detoxifying Dead Sea salt and enhanced with essential oils and botanicals to help take bath time up a notch. Gabrielle Union is even a fan!

$56
Amazon

Bee’s Wrap – Set of 3 Food Wraps

Save on plastic, help the environment and preserve your food with these reusable food wraps made from organic cotton infused with sustainably harvested beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin.

$18
Amazon

The Herbal Zen Variety Pack Shower Steamers with Essential Oils

We love The Herbal Zen's shower bombs! Each one offers a powerful blend of essential oils and will transform any shower into an aromatherapy session. Just place them in the back of your shower, watch them dissolve and take in the calming effects of the essential oils.

$30
Amazon

Just Artin' Around - Custom Personalized Night Sky Star Map Poster

This custom star print map is truly out of this world! It makes for one thoughtful gift to commemorate a birthday, wedding, anniversary, "day we met," and more occasions where the stars perfectly aligned.

$20
Amazon

Big T Ranch - Personalized Christmas Elf Puzzle

For all of the Elf on the Shelf households, this puzzle is great for setting up those carefully orchestrated elf scenes for kids. Plus, you can use it year after year

$20
Amazon

