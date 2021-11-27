15 Small Businesses on Amazon to Support All Year Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Happy Small Business Saturday!
While big retailers may be offering incredible deals this weekend, don't forget to shop small and support the countless artisans selling one-of-a-kind creations on Amazon. From stunning napkins and cutting boards for holiday entertaining to Haitian coffee and nourishing self-care products, everything you need for the holiday season and beyond can be found through a small business on Amazon.
Below, we rounded up 15 small businesses on Amazon that deserve our support year-round!
Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Shea Butter (Rose, 2 Oz Tins - Set of 3)
Keep one of these mini tins of shea butter in your purse, car or bedside table! Made with a high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids, this nourishing whipped shea butter will help hydrate, heal and soothe cracked hands, heels and lips caused by winter temperatures.
Playtime Edventures Store - Playtime Bed Sheets Twin Set
Serving as an alternative to excessive TV watching and electronic devices before bedtime, this bed sheet set will let your little one's imagination soar while keeping them warm at night.
ProJewelry - Name Necklace Personalized with Curb Chain
Looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one? Give them this personalized necklace! It's beautiful, versatile and timeless.
West Clay Company & Store - Merry AF Candle
Made with natural scented soy and coconut blend wax, this candle will make any room feel merry and bright. Plus, it smells like spruce tree with notes of berries, apples, clove and baking spices.
Schafer Art Studio Store - Ocean Theme Wood Cutting Board
Serve up your charcuterie creations in style! Whether you're far or near to the beach, this gorgeous cutting board will bring the relaxing feeling of sand between your toes to your home.
Thing Stories - Pure 100% Flax Linen Napkins - Set of 4
Elevate your tablescape with these chic 100% flax linen napkins or you can give them as a hostess gift!
BeetsandApples - Self-Care Gift Basket
Give the gift of self-care this season! With rose & pink clay bath salts, pink clay rose goat milk soap, a lavender soy candle with rose buds, organic beeswax vanilla lip balm and handmade beets and apples signature dark chocolate, you're sure to make your friend or family member feel so loved and relaxed.
Canary Road - Latitude Longitude Paper Art Print
This thoughtful keepsake sign would make the perfect housewarming gift!
Ornami Body Scrub
Packed with natural sugar, sea buckthorn seed oil, coconut oil and vitamin E, this vegan scrub will help you get softer, clearer skin all season long. Plus, score 25% off Ornami Skincare products on Amazon in honor of Small Business Saturday!
Spin Master - Mean Girls Party Guessing Card Board Game
Guess which one of your BFFs wrote an outrageous thing about you in the group's burn book! Warning: Writers will have to reveal themselves!
Caribbrew Single Origin Haitian Coffee - Premium Arabica - Dark Roast Beans
Upgrade your morning cup of joe with the finest shade grown, chemical-free Arabica coffee! Caribbrew, a black-owned, woman-founded business, partners with thousands of coffee and cacao farmers through cooperatives throughout the northern and south-east regions of Haiti.
Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Treat yourself and loved ones to this dreamy set of bath salts! Each blend is made with detoxifying Dead Sea salt and enhanced with essential oils and botanicals to help take bath time up a notch. Gabrielle Union is even a fan!
Bee’s Wrap – Set of 3 Food Wraps
Save on plastic, help the environment and preserve your food with these reusable food wraps made from organic cotton infused with sustainably harvested beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin.
The Herbal Zen Variety Pack Shower Steamers with Essential Oils
We love The Herbal Zen's shower bombs! Each one offers a powerful blend of essential oils and will transform any shower into an aromatherapy session. Just place them in the back of your shower, watch them dissolve and take in the calming effects of the essential oils.
Just Artin' Around - Custom Personalized Night Sky Star Map Poster
This custom star print map is truly out of this world! It makes for one thoughtful gift to commemorate a birthday, wedding, anniversary, "day we met," and more occasions where the stars perfectly aligned.
Big T Ranch - Personalized Christmas Elf Puzzle
For all of the Elf on the Shelf households, this puzzle is great for setting up those carefully orchestrated elf scenes for kids. Plus, you can use it year after year
Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best Black Friday home deals!