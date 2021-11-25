Amazon Has Can't-Miss Black Friday Day Deals on Beauty, Fashion & Home Items

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the most wonderful time of the year.... holiday shopping season. The Black Friday sales are here and we can't help being excited to get our shop on and score some good deals. There are so many great savings at our favorite stores, including Amazon, which means we can have all of the traditional Black Friday fun without leaving the comfort of our homes.
Of course, there are so many shopping options to choose from at Amazon. Just in case you need help narrowing down your shopping, we have you covered, so there's no need to fret. We did the research so you don't have to. We picked out the the top Amazon Black Friday deals that we are shopping.
Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines
If you want some barista-level espresso at home, you need a Nespresso machine in your life. Now is the best time to buy one because they're 25% off at Amazon. There are a few options to choose from, with different price points, but they're all available at this discount, for now anyway. These single-serve coffee machines are so essential for caffeine enthusiasts.
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Don't you just love that feeling of walking out of the hair salon after a blowout? You can feel like that every day with the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush. You can use this innovative device to dry your hair and style it at the same time. It's an efficient time-saver and a highly beloved product with 259,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. It's available in teal, black, pink, purple, red, and rainbow.
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Leggings
These leggings have two outside pockets, an inside pocket, and they're made from durable fabric with a four-way stretch. These leggings are top notch, especially at this price. They come in a set with two pairs. These stand out from your standard leggings, with 24,200+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)
These are such an essential, a true miracle when pimples pop up. Just put one of these on overnight and you'll see a major difference. These are a beloved Amazon item with 54,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Kindle- Now with a Built-in Front Light
The Kindle is a lightweight, waterproof e-reader with a glare-free screen. You can bring all your favorite books wherever you go and download new ones that you want to read. This device has 31,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
Chesapeake Bay candles have enough aroma to make a noticeable difference in your space without overpowering the room. These comforting, subtle scented candles have 30,300+ five-star Amazon reviews from customers who buy them on repeat. The Balance + Harmony scent smells like water lily pear.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Here's another great coffee option for anyone who prefers to make one cup at a time. This is great for small kitchens, dorms, and travel. It's available in six different colors and has 40,000+ five-star reviews.
Wander Agio Women's Fashion Long Shawl
Scarves are great gifts, especially these because they just look so luxurious, even though they're actually so reasonably priced. Plus, they're on sale, so you can get a bunch for your loved ones and stock up on some for yourself.
Ray-Ban Sunglasses
If you want some Ray-Ban sunglasses, but you don't feel like splurging, you're in luck because there are a bunch of pairs on sale for 30% off at Amazon.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
AirPods are essential for anyone with Apple devices. They have a universal fit that's comfortable for all day wear. They're easy to set up and you can seamlessly switch between your different devices.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer
This is something everyone needs in the kitchen. It's one device that does nine different tasks. The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 34,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
This refreshing facial spray is such a must-have product. It's formulated with herbal extracts and rosewater to provide pick me up for dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable skin whenever you need it. Pro tip: keep this in your bag, so you can refresh on the go. It's safe for all skin types since its formula is gentle and non-irritating. It also works well as a setting spray. You can even spray it in your hair or before applying moisturize to boost hydration. Or you can spray your makeup sponges with a spritz of this.
This spray has 35,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. Recently, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval recommended this spray. Their co-star Lala Kent told E! that she keeps this in her bag.
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself for up to 60 Days
Make sure your floors are clean every single day without lifting a finger (literally). The iRobot Roomba vacuum is a cordless cleaning system. The vacuum can be controlled via your voice or through the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. This is ideal for homes with pets (or if you have very long hair that seems to get all over the place). You can program the vacuum to clean based on your personal cleaning schedule or at a moment's notice through the sound of your voice.
This vacuum has 13,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
TheraGun Elite
The TheraGun Elite releases muscle tension, alleviates soreness, accelerates muscle warm up, soothes pain, and it's actually pretty quiet.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 13,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
