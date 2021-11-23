Colton Underwood Shares Touching Meaning Behind Coming Out Colton Promo Pic

Colton Underwood's new series announcement comes with a very special reveal.
The Bachelor star—who came out in April—shared the release date for his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton, and the special meaning behind the promo photo released on Nov. 23. "This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey," the 29-year-old said. "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I've been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd."
The former NFL star came out in April, during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. "I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he said during the sit-down. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."
A source told E! News in April that the reality TV star had come out to his family, prior to his explosive interview.
"It was a very emotional moment but everyone has been completely understanding and supportive," the insider said. "It wasn't a complete shock. Colton started dropping hints to his friends a few months ago and then fully came out to people he felt comfortable with."
Shortly after coming out, Colton was spotted in New York City filming the reality-TV show with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Coming Out Colton will document Colton's life before and after coming out.
Prior to coming out, Colton became a household name when he appeared on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor—where he met Cassie Randolph. The pair split in May 2020, after dating for less than two years.
During the very public split, Cassie filed a restraining order and accused her ex of stalking and harassing her. The restraining order was dismissed and the pair reached a "private agreement," according to Colton.
Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix Dec. 3.