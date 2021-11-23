Colton Underwood Shares Touching Meaning Behind Coming Out Colton Promo Pic

Watch : Colton Underwood Reveals Lifelong Struggle With Sexuality

Colton Underwood's new series announcement comes with a very special reveal.

The Bachelor star—who came out in April—shared the release date for his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton, and the special meaning behind the promo photo released on Nov. 23. "This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey," the 29-year-old said. "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I've been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd."

The former NFL star came out in April, during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. "I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he said during the sit-down. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

A source told E! News in April that the reality TV star had come out to his family, prior to his explosive interview.