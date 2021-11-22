Married at First Sight's Bennett and Amelia Break Up After 1 Year of Marriage

One of Married at First Sight's most beloved matches has decided to go their separate ways.
Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi have called it quits after one year of marriage, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple quietly filed for divorce in Virginia back on Oct. 14. While details surrounding the split remain private, all signs point to a drama-free breakup. In fact, both parties still follow each other on Instagram.
Viewers were first introduced to Bennett and Amelia on season 11 of Married at First Sight back in July of 2020. At the time, Amelia was a physician looking for a lifelong partner while Bennett, an artistic director of a theater company, was hoping to find his wife.
After being matched with help from the show's resident experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, the duo agreed to say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the altar.
Lifetime cameras would proceed to follow the couple for the first eight weeks of their marriage. After two months, each match would participate in Decision Day, where they would decide if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.
Bennett surprised fans by debuting a tattoo of his wife's initials on his butt during the show's finale.
Married at First Sight season 11 still has some success stories. Miles Williams and Karen Landry remain happily married, as well as Amani Smith and Woody Randall.
Both couples continue to document their love stories on the spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.
To see who else from the franchise is still happily married, keep scrolling! And don't forget to watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.