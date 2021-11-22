Why Jennifer Lawrence Won't Be Talking About Her Pregnancy

It's been two years since she wed Maroney, another part of her life it seems she's making an effort to keep private. However, she did share this: "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"

And, like many other couples, they temper each other's expectations. "I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You're not going to use that. When are you going to make that?'" she said. "And I say, 'Yes, I am. Tuesday!' And he's always right, and I never do."

It's a rare peek behind the curtain of Lawrence's personal routine, which she's increasingly shielded from the spotlight, taking several conscious steps back from public life. "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she told the magazine, seemingly referencing recent films like Mother! and Red Sparrow. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.'"

She feels differently today. "Then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence," she said. "So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."