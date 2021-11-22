Why Jennifer Lawrence Won't Be Talking About Her Pregnancy

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant—and that's about all you can expect to hear her say about it.
It's been nearly three months since the Oscar winner's rep confirmed the pregnancy, but after all this time, and fans still know little else about the baby on board beyond sightings of the actress captured by paparazzi. In a newly published interview with Vanity Fair, the typically candid Lawrence did not divulge much more about her first child on the way, with husband Cooke Maroney—other than the fact that you shouldn't hold your breath for details.
"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told the magazine. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."
It's been two years since she wed Maroney, another part of her life it seems she's making an effort to keep private. However, she did share this: "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"
And, like many other couples, they temper each other's expectations. "I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You're not going to use that. When are you going to make that?'" she said. "And I say, 'Yes, I am. Tuesday!' And he's always right, and I never do."
It's a rare peek behind the curtain of Lawrence's personal routine, which she's increasingly shielded from the spotlight, taking several conscious steps back from public life. "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she told the magazine, seemingly referencing recent films like Mother! and Red Sparrow. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.'"
She feels differently today. "Then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence," she said. "So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."
While she's back to her craft—Lawrence next stars in Don't Look Up—the actress' guard is up, protecting her and her family after a decade in the spotlight littered with difficult experiences, including the nude photo leak she and other stars faced in 2014. Seven years later, Lawrence suffers from its unfortunate permanence.
"Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day," she told Vanity Fair. "Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever."
