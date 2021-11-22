American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Ryan Reynolds Sets the Record Straight on His James Bond Comments

After Ryan Reynolds caused a bit of a stir when he hinted at being the next James Bond, the Deadpool actor clarified where he stands with taking on the infamous role.

The name's Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds—but, no, he will not be the next 007.
 
The Free Guy star had fans a little shaken when he mentioned possibly taking on the super-spy role of James Bond in an interview with The Times, telling the UK publication, "I hear they're looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested." Ryan's comments come shortly after Daniel Craig fulfilled his last adventure as the secret agent earlier this year.

But, before you look forward changing around 007's drink of choice, Ryan made it clear that he was kidding during the interview, tweeting on Nov. 19, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here," alongside a gif that also read, "That's bait."
 
And as added clarification, after entrepreneur Vincenzo Landino tweeted, "If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007," the Deadpool star had three simple words squashing the idea in response: "No, no, no."

As for Ryan not actually looking to be in the running for the next James Bond, his stance would echo a statement he made back in October, revealing that he would be taking a break from acting after wrapping on Spirited, Apple TV+'s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

As for the reason? Well, it's so he can spend time with wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family," Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision in early November. "You know, you really don't get that time back."

Back to the drawing board.

