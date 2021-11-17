See Hilary Duff and Her How I Met Your Father Co-Stars Reveal the Premiere Date

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

This news is legen—wait for it—dary.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Hilary Duff joined her How I Met Your Father co-stars—including Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma—in a video announcing the highly anticipated show's premiere date, which is Tuesday, Jan. 18. But the HIMYF cast didn't just drop the big news willy-nilly—Hilary and company drew things out for a full 24 seconds.

If we weren't so excited, we'd compare that wait to a slap bet countdown, but we digress. At the start of the clip, the Lizzie McGuire alum made a fun callback to the Hulu show's predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, by noting, "Haaave you heard?"

Suraj jumped in with an Easter egg of his own, adding, "Wait for it!"

As viewers anxiously waited for the news, Francia finally chimed in as the voice of reason, saying, "Oh my gosh, just tell them already."