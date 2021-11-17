Last Chance to Vote!

See Hilary Duff and Her How I Met Your Father Co-Stars Reveal the Premiere Date

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Hilary Duff joined her How I Met Your Father co-stars for a very special announcement. See the big reveal here.

Watch: Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

This news is legen—wait for it—dary.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Hilary Duff joined her How I Met Your Father co-stars—including Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma—in a video announcing the highly anticipated show's premiere date, which is Tuesday, Jan. 18. But the HIMYF cast didn't just drop the big news willy-nilly—Hilary and company drew things out for a full 24 seconds.

If we weren't so excited, we'd compare that wait to a slap bet countdown, but we digress. At the start of the clip, the Lizzie McGuire alum made a fun callback to the Hulu show's predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, by noting, "Haaave you heard?"

Suraj jumped in with an Easter egg of his own, adding, "Wait for it!"

As viewers anxiously waited for the news, Francia finally chimed in as the voice of reason, saying, "Oh my gosh, just tell them already."

Winter TV Premiere Dates

At that moment, co-leads Hilary and Christopher set up the teaser for the Jan. 18 reveal, leaving us more excited than Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) at a suit shop. The HIMYF Twitter account also wrote, "We couldn't keep you waiting any longer...How I Met Your Father is coming January 18, only on @Hulu #HIMYF"

The premiere date news follows the casting announcement that Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall will play the future version of Sophie and will serve as the narrator of the show.

Like in HIMYM, HIMYF follows one character, Sophie (Hilary and Kim), as she recounts to her son how she met his father, bringing viewers back to the year 2021, when Sophie and her friends were trying to figure life out. 

In addition to the core cast, HIMYF features Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. Seems like we have a lot to look forward to!

Watch the teaser for yourself above! Oh, and for everything we know about the new Hulu show, scroll through the gallery below.

 

Getty Images
Hilary Duff Seeks Her Soulmate as Sophie

Following in the footsteps of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) from How I Met Your MotherSophie (Hilary Duff) reflects on how she found the love of her life...and father of her son, years later. Duff also produces the Hulu series. 

Getty Images
Chris Lowell, Francia Raísa & More Familar Faces Star

Sophie sure does have a lot of friends! Veronica Mars alum Chris Lowell stars as Sophie's close pal Jesse, while Tien Tran is his sister Ellen, who just moved to New York after separating from her wife. grown-ish's Francia Raísa plays Sophie's impulsive roommate Valentina, who is dating dashing British socialite Charlie (The Royals' Tom Ainsley). Bar owner Sid (Suraj Sharma) and his girlfriend Hannah (Ashley Reyes) are sounding boards for the group of pals.

Instagram
Josh Peck Joins as a Potential Love Interest

"You're welcome for your childhood," Josh Peck hilariously captioned a set pic with Hilary Duff. The former Drake & Josh child star rounded out the ensemble cast, as Peck plays the vice principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall Is Set to Play "Older" Sophie

And Just Like That...Kim Cattrall is back sharing her on-screen dating exploits! The Sex and the City icon will voice the older version of Hilary Duff's Sophie as she explains how she met his father. For those keeping track, Bob Saget played the middle-aged Ted (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother

Hilary Duff/Instagram
Filming Began in September

Hilary Duff shared a BTS snapshot of the cast doing a read-through in August. However, production was halted due to Duff's breakthrough COVID case of the Delta variantHIMYF officially started filming on Sept. 1. 

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
A 2022 Premiere Date

In Nov. 2021, the cast confirmed that HIMYF will premiere Jan. 18 on Hulu.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

