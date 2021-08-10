Have You Met the Other Cast Members of How I Met Your Father?

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

The new stars of How I Met Your Father are legen—wait for it—dary.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Hulu revealed the actors who will star opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff: grown-ish's Francia Raisa, The Royals' Tom Ainsley, Candyman's Tien Tran and God Friended Me's Suraj Sharma will round out the cast as the friends and family of Jesse (Lowell) and Sophie (Duff).

According to the streaming service, like its predecessor, HIMYF follows Sophie as she recounts to her son how she met his father, bringing viewers back to the year 2021, when Sophie and her friends are trying to figure life out.

So, what roles do the HIMYF newcomers play? Hulu offered up the following descriptions:

Raisa will play Valentina, "Sophie's roommate....She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie."