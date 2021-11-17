Kirsten Dunst's Attempt At Sleep Training Her Kids Is All Too Relatable For Tired Parents

Watch : Kirsten Dunst Loves Saoirse Ronan in the "Little Women" Remake

One big bundle of joy.

Kirsten Dunst hilariously gushed over her growing baby boy, seven-month-old son James Robert, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Nov. 16. "We call him 'Big Kahuna,'" the Power of the Dog star joked. "He's 22 pounds for a seven-month-old."

James Robert is Dunst's second child with fiancé and Power of the Dog co-star Jesse Plemons; the couple share son Ennis Howard, born in 2018.

"All he wants to do is bounce, walk, be like his brother and walk around," Dunst shared of baby James. "He just wants to walk and run, he doesn't even know what crawling is."

The Spider-Man alum continued, "I've been sleep training a seven-month-old so I had a crying baby all night last night so I'm hanging on by a thread. He was so good and then last night it was like the s––t hit the fan. I was sleeping a half hour in between shoving a pacifier in his mouth."