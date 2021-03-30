Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jesse Plemons

Watch : Kirsten Dunst Takes the E!Q in 42

Kirsten Dunst is going to be a mother of two.

The 38-year-old actress announced in the Director's Issue of W magazine that she and Jesse Plemons are expecting their second child. The Bring It On alum bared her baby bump in a set of photos for the magazine.

"Every shot was on the floor," Dunst joked to the publication. "I was like, ‘I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

The announcement brought back memories to when Dunst was pregnant with her first child, Ennis. As fans will recall, the Spider-Man star revealed the baby news in Rodarte's 2018 campaign. Fast-forward a few years later, and she has once again called on her designer pals Laura and Kate Mulleavy to share that another little one is on the way.

According to W, the brand's founders created a custom white lace dress for the photo shoot. In fact, the publication noted the ensemble was based on a similar silhouette she wore when she was pregnant with her now 2-year-old son.

Sofia Coppola directed the shoot. The two have worked together on several movies, including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette and The Beguiled.