Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and More Stars Celebrate With Taylor Swift at SNL

Several of Taylor Swift's friends, including one of her ex-boyfriends, attended her live Saturday Night Live taping as well as an after-party.

The singer posted on her TikTok a video of herself hanging out backstage with BFF Selena Gomez. And spotted entering the NBC Studios in New York City were Blake Lively—who directed and co-wrote an upcoming music video for the singer, her husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Cara Delevingne, The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor's ex Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner. The group later joined Taylor at the after-party.

Taylor, who is promoting her re-recorded Red album, and the Jonas Brothers singer dated briefly from July to October 2008, when he famously broke up with her over what she later said was a "27-second phone call."

He and Taylor have since put the past behind them. In 2015, they were spotted hanging out together with other friends at the Billboard Music Awards. And both exes have also moved on with other partners—Joe and Sophie have been married since 2019 and share a daughter, while since 2016, Taylor has been in a relationship with a different Joe—British actor Joe Alywn.