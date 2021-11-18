Last Chance to Vote!

The Ultimate Ranking of All 132 Real Housewives

In honor of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiere on Peacock, we're looking back at our comprehensive ranking of all the Real Housewives stars in Bravo history.

Bravoholics' crossover dreams have finally come true: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally streaming now on Peacock!

In honor of some of the most iconic Housewives coming together like never before—including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards—we're bringing back our comprehensive ranking of every full-time Real Housewife ever.

Featuring more than 130 entries, the ranking includes Housewives from Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York City, Potomac, New Jersey, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Miami, and, yes, even D.C.

The ladies leading the pack know how to bring the drama whether they're orchestrating things from the sidelines or issuing the shady remarks themselves, and they all have way too many quotable moments to count. They're the Housewives you really love or love to hate, but even then, you can appreciate what they bring to the franchise. 

Of course, not everyone has what it takes to hold an apple, peach, diamond and so on.

Whether they were fired or simply couldn't take the drama, many Housewives have turned out to be one and dones.

That's obviously not the case for the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, though. To find out where they rank among all the other Housewives in the franchise, keep scrolling!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming now on Peacock with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
128-132. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
127. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO
126. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO
125. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo
124. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

BRAVO
123. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Bravo
122. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
121. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Since we're only a few weeks into The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, it's far too early to tell where Utah's newest Housewife will ultimately land. And while her pregnancy loss storyline was tragic, compelling and relatable, her husband Duy's suggestion they get a "sister wife" to join their family totally creeped us out (or "uncool!" as Luann would say).

Bravo
120. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo
119. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
118. Lisa Barlow, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The self-professed queen of Sundance was sometimes overshadowed by the bigger and more likable personalities of her Salt Lake City co-stars in season one.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
117. Gina Kirschenheiter, The Real Housewives of Orange County

In her first season, Gina was just kind of there. Her second, the 14th season of RHOC, followed Gina as she opened up about her marriage problems, was arrested, fought with quite a few ladies and dyed her hair. And yet, she's still kind of just there.

Bravo
116. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Bravo
115. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
114. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA
113. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
112. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo
111. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
110. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

If only we knew then that she was Kim Kardashian's BFF (at the time)...

Jeff Daly/Bravo
109. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo
108. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO
107. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Bravo
106. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Mike Pont/Getty Images
104-105. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
103. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television. Still, it was nice to see her whenever she showed up for LeeAnne.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
102. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of RHOC's one-and-done Housewives. However, she has continued to pop up...but not necessarily contribute anything.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
101. Cary Deuber, The Real Housewives of Dallas

Cary proved herself willing to stand up to the loudest of voices—ahem, LeeAnne Locken—and then, confusingly, befriend her.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
100. Meredith Marks, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

While Meredith's marriage troubles with husband Seth were compelling, her real gift to fans in season one was her snarky son Brooks Marks. Oh, and her puzzling season finale bejeweled face mask was both iconic and clairvoyant (now we're all wearing them, but not for fun).

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
99. Mary Cosby, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Mary married her step-grandfather. And if that isn't enough to pique your interest, her quirky personality, bold fashion choices and job as the First Lady of a Pentecostal church all make for a pretty fascinating Housewives case study (not to mention her ongoign feud with co-star Jen Shah).

Bravo
98. D'Andra Simmons, RHOD

Her willingness to call one-time BFF LeeAnne on her BS, as well as the introduction to her delightful mother Mama Dee, are why D'Andra is ranked as high as she is.

