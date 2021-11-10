Britney Spears Is "Really Anxious" But "Staying Positive" Ahead of Possible Conservatorship Termination

Britney Spears' dream of ending her decades-long conservatorship could soon become a reality.
The pop star's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, which may result in the termination of her conservatorship. Considering how much is at stake for the 39-year-old performer, a source close to Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari, tells E! News she's feeling "really anxious about the court hearing."
"She is hoping she will finally be free and is staying positive," says the insider. "Sam has been there for her every step of the way and they are planning to celebrate Friday if all goes well."
Just last month, a separate source close to Sam told E! News about the Grammy winner's desire for a fresh start, especially with her fiancé.
"Britney is very excited to embrace her full freedom," the insider said in October. "She wants a new life with Sam and wants to make many changes. She is excited to move on and close that chapter of her life."
As the source put it, "Britney wants new energy. She is excited to be around more people and be able to be out and about as she pleases."
According to the source, the "Toxic" singer is hopeful she'll have a life outside of the conservatorship.
"It's very liberating and exciting to her," the insider continued. "This is the happiest she has been in a very long time, and she is soaking it all in. They are enjoying the engagement and want to keep traveling together. Britney feels she has more exciting options and opportunities, and her life is turning around for the better."
Just yesterday, Nov. 9, the "Circus" singer hinted that she's already in the midst of wedding planning. Taking to Instagram, Britney revealed that her bridal gown is in the works, writing in part, "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak."
In early October, Britney took a moment to thank her fans for their overwhelming support amid her conservatorship battle.
"#FreeBritney movement…I have no words…because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship…my life is now in that direction!!!!" she captioned her Twitter post on Oct. 4. "I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it. I feel your hearts and you feel mine…that much I know is true!!!!!"
A month prior to her message, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator of her estate on Sept. 29. Business owner, John Zabel, was appointed by the judge to temporarily take over Jamie's role.
Following her father's suspension, the musician—who wasn't present for the court hearing—shared a series of photos and videos of her tropical getaway with Sam. She captioned her post, "A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating."
At the time of the court hearing, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated that he planned to file his own petition within the next two months to terminate the entire conservatorship.
Weeks before the judge suspended Jamie, his legal team had filed a petition to ask the court to choose whether to terminate the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate. According to the documents obtained by E! News, his legal team maintained that the conservatorship helped his daughter "get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed."
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing stated. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."