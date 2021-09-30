"Thrilled" Britney Spears Takes Vacation With Sam Asghari Amid Conservatorship Shake-Up

Britney Spears is basking in both the sun and her latest legal victory.
According to a source close to the Spears family, she's "thrilled" that, after 13 years, her dad will no longer be involved in her business affairs: "She's excited for the future and grateful that she has received so much support."
A judge suspended dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate during a hearing on Sept. 29, after Britney's lawyer petitioned to have him removed. He will be replaced by accountant John Zabel through the end of the year, and her attorney vowed to file paperwork within the next two months for the entire conservatorship to end—pending judge approval.
The source exclusively tells E! News that Britney was "nervous" ahead of the hearing because she "didn't know how it would go." To cope with the nerves, she and fiancé Sam Asghari took off for an intimate getaway.
"She was having a hard time this week managing stress and thought it would be a good idea to get out of town and take a vacation with Sam," the insider explains. "They were able to leave town before the hearing and it all worked out."
On Sept. 30, Sam shared a glimpse of his view from a plane overlooking an ocean and tropical island. The fitness expert also made it clear how he felt after the hearing by writing, "FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!" on his Instagram Story.
It seems Britney has been able to relax now that she knows her father has been suspended. Soon after the judge made her decision, Britney wrote in an Instagram post that she was "on cloud 9." The "Criminal" singer accompanied that message with a video of herself "flying a plane" for the "first time."
As the source put it, "Britney is ecstatic about the results of the hearing."
The insider notes that her mom, who divorced Jamie in 2002 after three decades together, is delighted by the news as well. "Lynne is very happy for her too," says the source. "She has wanted this for so long and it's been hard seeing Britney so unhappy. She just wants her daughter to be happy."
Her father, on the other hand, called the ruling "disappointing" in a statement from his lawyer on Sept. 30, obtained by E! News.
"For thirteen years, [Mr. Spears] has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," it read. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."
The statement went on to say the judge's decision was "a loss for Britney," adding, "Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."
His lawyer said ahead of the hearing that all of his actions "were well within the parameters of the authority" as conservator of her estate.
Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated that his client is "very happy" with the outcome.