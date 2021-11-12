NBA Player Alex Caruso's Gift Picks Are a Slam Dunk for Guys On Your List

We interviewed Alex Caruso because we think you'll like his picks. Alex is a paid ambassador for TravisMathew. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's not the holidays without some basketball games and presents.
This season, Alex Caruso is hard at work scoring points for the Chicago Bulls. But when he's not dribbling up and down the court, the TravisMathew ambassador is looking forward to celebrating the holiday season with his loyal crew.
"I love getting to be around family and loved ones," he told E! News. "The people you care about and the people that care about you."
And while he's more than focused on ensuring the Bulls pick up big wins, Alex has some skills when it comes to gift giving. "Don't overthink it," he advised. "Give a gift that actually applies to the person. Gift with intent." Shop some of his picks below.
Cloud Hoodie
Temperatures are falling and a cozy sweatshirt is a must in any man's closet. Alex is a fan of TravisMathew's iconic plush, fleece fabric that is felt in the brand's Cloud Hoodie. Available in five colors, this fashion item will become an instant favorite.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
"Headphones are definitely a great gift," Alex shared with E! News. "You can use them year round and bring them with you everywhere."
Manscaped The Lawn Mower 4.0
This advanced trimmer, which earned an investment from Shark Tank's Mark Cuban, is waterproof and includes an LED spotlight to increase visibility while trimming in those tricky places. With wireless charging and a 90-minute run time, this trimmer fits easily into a man's busy lifestyle.
Scenic Vista
TravisMathew's active t-shirt was designed with jersey mesh fabric to keep you cool and comfortable. With quick-drying properties and enhanced stretch, you never have to sweat the small stuff that comes up during your day.
Hyperice Hypervolt 2
After a competitive game on the court or a rough workout in the gym, Alex recommends the Hyperice Hypervolt 2, a device that claims to massage away stress and tension while also loosening muscle knots. Three different speeds can help you recover quickly after activity.
Tonal
Train like a champion thanks to Tonal, the world's smartest home gym and personal trainer. While this product, backed by Lebron James, is out of the price range for many holiday shoppers, those who invest can experience a whole new way of working out from the comfort of their home.
The Zinna
Looking for a polo that is stylish and comfortable for date night, golf and work? TravisMathew created it thanks to The Zinna. Find out why more than 148 shoppers give this top a 5-star review.
