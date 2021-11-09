Tyler Cameron Talks Running the NYC Marathon for His Mom & Continuing Her Legacy With His Foundation

E!: Tell us about the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation and what we can do to get involved.

TC: The best way to support right now as we're getting started growing and learning is to just go to the website to learn more about what we're doing and send us any advice or opinions because I'm learning as I do this. And, then, donate because every dollar and every cent counts. Every dollar is going back to our students. We're gonna find ways to get kids to college. My mom was a mom to so many people, whether they asked for it or not, you know what I mean? She would give tough love, but she was also the most giving person in the world and that's something we've all adopted from my mother. I hope that we can use this platform and this foundation so my mom can still give back even though she's not with us.

We have a lot of like cool ideas with the focus on making the support for the foundation into an interactive experience. We are planning a huge weekend, tentatively in April 2022, that will be super fun with a live auction or maybe a basketball game or golf to benefit the foundation. We are aiming to do a whole weekend of events, celebrating my mom and also finding ways to make a difference.

There are so many great charities and organizations that my mom gave her time to. She was always helping someone, even people she barely knew or didn't know at all. If someone reached out to a friend of a friend and asked for help, she would run the whole project and do an amazing job. That's just who she was and who she is. We are trying to take that spirit and keep that going.