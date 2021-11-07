Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan Scores Major Points With His Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Matt Ryan because we think you'll like his picks. Matt is a paid ambassador for TravisMathew. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons and a father of two, Matt Ryan knows what it's like to be busy.

However, when the end of the year rolls around, the NFL player can't help but celebrate the season.

"My favorite part about the holidays is getting to see the excitement in my sons' eyes," the TravisMathew ambassador revealed. "The holidays to me were always about spending time with family, but now as a dad, I get to experience it through a kids' lens again. Everything is new and exciting, plus it doesn't hurt getting to watch classic Christmas movies on repeat."

This sentiment can be seen in Matt's gift guide. While he included must-have clothing items and a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker, the athlete also suggested kid-friendly gift ideas such as a t-ball set or a ride-on car.