CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards will honor the genre's biggest stars, with Eric Church and Chris Stapleton entering the ceremony with the most nominations. See the full winners list.

It's a big night for country music's hottest stars.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to celebrate a year filled with memorable hits from beloved performers. Superstar Luke Bryan, known to TV audiences as a judge on American Idol, is hosting the event for the first time.

Heading into the night, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the way as the most-nominated artists with five noms apiece, with both in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett picked up four nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

As to be expected, the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony has a stacked lineup of talented performers. Among those set to showcase their pipes are Luke, Eric, Chris, Gabby, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of winners. The 2021 CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

ABC

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett
"Hell Of A View," Eric Church
"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
WINNER: "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"Gone," Dierks Bentley
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
WINNER: "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Aaron Sterling
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells

