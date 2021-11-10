CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown are just some of the many country music artists expected in attendance at the 2021 CMA Awards.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 10, 2021 11:37 PMTags
Dust off that cowboy hat and pick up those cowboy boots. There's a party happening in Nashville.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 CMA Awards are here and the biggest names in country music are coming together for a night of fashion, awards and more.

Broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena, the live telecast is expected to feature 20 unforgettable performances from artists like Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert

As for possible winners, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the way with five nominations each including Entertainer of the Year. Not to be outdone, Gabby Barrett earned an impressive four nods such as New Artist of the Year.

And it's impossible not to mention Luke Bryan, who will serve as the evening's host. Anything can happen when the American Idol judge is with his closest buddies. "This is a pinch me moment!" Luke previously shared on Instagram. "Don't miss country music's biggest night."

Before the show begins, it's time to talk about the red carpet fashion. From the denim jeans and designer gowns to flannel button-downs and sparkling dresses, there's something for everyone's taste if you keep on scrolling.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Carly Pearce

In Marchesa with Stuart Weitzman shoes

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Hardy

    

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Chris Young

    

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Gabby Barrett

   

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jimmie Allen

   

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Emma Slater

    

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Russell Dickerson

In Saint Laurent with David Yurman jewelry

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Breland

    

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Old Dominion

     

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Alecia Davis

    

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Rachel Smith

   

The 2021 CMA Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

