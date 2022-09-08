Queen Elizabeth II's Complicated Relationship With Princess Diana

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

So much of Queen Elizabeth II's life revolved around duty, loyalty and tradition, the choices she and other family members made dictated hardly ever dictated by their feelings in the moment, but by history.

And when it came to ensuring that the monarchy had a bountiful future, the expected outcome for her eldest son, King Charles III, was marriage.

That is, marriage to the right person, the queen having seen up close how consequential the wrong choice of mate could be to the entire family when her uncle David—King Edward VIII for less than a year—abdicated the throne so he could wed twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson. If David had married someone more suitable, he probably would've had his own kids and the line of succession would've looked much different.

And considering Elizabeth, who passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96, nudged her younger sister, Princess Margaret, away from her preferred love once upon a time, the old-fashioned bias against divorced people didn't peter out with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor's generation.