Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip: How the Royals' Most Enduring Romance Almost Didn't Happen

Listen, watchers of The Crown, we're all here for the Princess Diana and Prince Charles drams. It felt like we waited to get a glimpse of that wedding dress, and the duo's tempestuous 15-year marriage provided plenty of real-life, stranger-than-fiction intrigue for Netflix's writers to mine.

But let's not forget whose head truly wears that 2.3-pound diamond- and ruby-studded bad boy or the original love story that got us to this point.

Because for all of our gushing over Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and even the eventual love of Charles' life, Duchess Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II has had herself a real one for the past 73 years, the charming young princess and her dashing naval officer Prince Philip marrying in a relatively understated (by royal standards, anyway) Westminster Abbey affair on Nov. 20, 1947.

One of the monarchy's most enduring unions, together they've weathered wars, recessions and the "annus horribilis" that was 1992 when three of their four children ended marriages.