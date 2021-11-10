See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn's Flawless Makeup Tutorial

The Oppenheim Group is expanding, and queen bee Christine Quinn already has an issue with one of the new member of the hive.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Selling Sunset season four, and it promises plenty of drama. The teaser kicks off with Jason Oppenheim informing his staff that he's hired new Realtors to help with the workload: soap star turned real estate agent Vanessa Villela and empanada entrepreneur Emma Hernan.

In typical Selling Sunset fashion, the new additions are immediately hit with drama thanks to Christine, who is juggling pregnancy with work, and stirring the pot all along while wearing 6-inch heels. With a coy smile, Christine informs the camera, "I'm not really sure what I've done wrong."

Well, let us tell you, Christine. This season on Selling Sunset, Christine will rehash old drama with Emma, who apparently dated her ex. Though Christine is spotted trying to make things difficult for Emma, the newcomer is unbothered and calls the situation "high school drama."