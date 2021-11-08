Why the Internet Is Buzzing Over This Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio on "What's Eating Gilbert Grape": E! News Rewind

Even from outer space, this interaction wouldn't go unnoticed.

We're talking about the clip of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6, which is proving to be Internet gold. In the video, originally posted by Variety's Marc Malkin, fans can see Bezos' girlfriend, Sanchez, standing in between the superstar and her boyfriend, leaning into the Oscar winner, looking up at him and smiling—essentially, exactly how we'd interact with him if we ever got the chance.

Naturally, it didn't take long for the video to spread like wildfire, with fans commenting on their exchange. "Looks like Bezos's date rather be with Leo," a Twitter user quipped in a comment.

Another replied, "Who doesn't!!!"

Plenty more joined in on the commentary with one fan musing, "I guess we won't be seeing any of Leo's movies on prime," alluding to billionaire Bezos' Amazon Prime streaming service.

Barstool Sports shared the video with the caption, "Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl."