Things have been pretty quiet on the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez front—a far cry from the media circus they found themselves in just one year ago.

It was exactly 12 months back, on January 9, 2019, that the Amazon founder and world's richest person announced he and wife of 25 years MacKenzie Bezos were divorcing "after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation," their joint statement read, adding that they would continue their "shared lives as friends."

And then mere hours after the father of four had everyone wondering what would happen to the over $136 billion dollar net worth he'd accumulated since he and his now ex-wife launched the company together in the wake of their divorce, an even bigger bomb dropped.

As it turned out the CEO had been secretly dating Sanchez, the former Good Day L.A. co-host whom he'd become acquainted with through her then-husband Patrick Whitesell, the co-CEO of Hollywood agency WME.