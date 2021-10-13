William Shatner Makes History as He Launches Into Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Watch : Leonard Nimoy Talks "Star Trek" Fans in 1994

Captain Kirk has officially visited outer space for real.

William Shatner, the star behind the beloved Star Trek character, finally made his own voyage to the final frontier on Wednesday, Oct. 13 after being postponed a day as a result of weather conditions. After lifting off near Van Horn, Texas minutes before 11 a.m., Blue Origin's New Shepard accomplished the company's second successful crewed mission to space, carrying Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries and Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers.

It was not only a milestone for Shatner, but also a history-making one as the actor is the oldest person to reach space at 90 years old. While it's an undeniably special moment, it doesn't sound like Shatner has any interest in relocating. "The thing I really want to do," he previously told Today, "is come back down." In a matter of just over 10 minutes, the crew returned back to Earth in their capsule and Shatner got his wish.