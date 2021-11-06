Why We're Already Counting Down the Days Until Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Well, this is sure to be one love story we don't want to miss.

Since the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, was announced in April, wE! have been anxiously awaiting the premiere of the highly anticipated Hulu series, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic.

Per the official show description, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father from the "near future," as the series is set in 2021. "Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," the statement reads.

Duff, who also produces, thanked HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas for collaborating with her on the 10-episode season. "I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby," Duff shared in an Instagram Video on April 21, telling fans to "suit up."

"I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!" Duff joked.