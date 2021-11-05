George Clooney Calls on Media to Stop Publishing Photos of His Kids in Open Letter

George Clooney is seeking to protect his children's privacy by asking the media not to publish photos of his 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.
The 60-year-old actor, who shares his kids with wife Amal Clooney, made his public plea in an open letter addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications."
In a copy of the letter obtained by E! News on Nov. 5, Clooney claimed that he recently saw photos of Billie Lourd's 1-year-old son Kingston on the Daily Mail's website that have since been removed and requested that the outlet "refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication."
"I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job," Clooney wrote. "Our children have made no such commitment."
The Oscar winner then shared that the nature of Amal's work as a human rights lawyer "has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups" and that the couple "take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe." But, Clooney continued, "we cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover."
"We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy," he added. "Not paranoid jeopardy but real-world issues, with real-world consequences. We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted."
This isn't the first time Clooney has called out an outlet to protect his children's privacy. In 2017, he slammed the French magazine Voici for publishing the first photos of his twins without his and Amal's consent.
"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," Clooney said in a statement obtained by E! News at the time. "Make no mistake—the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."
In response, a rep for Voici told E! News that Clooney and Amal "have been very public personalities for the last few years" and said the pictures published in the magazine were "a response to a public demand."
Clooney also isn't the first big name to speak up on this topic. Stars like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid have also taken a stand against the publishing of paparazzi photos of their kids, and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard championed the "No Kids Policy" to help protect celebrity children from paparazzi.
Read Clooney's full letter below:
An open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications.
Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd's 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.
We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.
Thank you
George Clooney
E! News has reached out to the Daily Mail for comment but has yet to hear back.
The Hollywood Reporter was first to publish a copy of Clooney's letter.