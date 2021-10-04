Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Amal and George Clooney Reveal Twins' Latest Impressive Milestone During Stylish Date Night

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 04, 2021 5:32 PMTags
MoviesCelebrity FamiliesGeorge ClooneyBen AffleckExclusivesCeleb KidsShowsAmal ClooneyDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: George Clooney Jokes About Ben Affleck at "The Tender Bar" Premiere

Double the trouble. 

The Tender Bar director George Clooney is giving an adorable update about his kids, but Clooney also revealed his biggest parenting mistake: encouraging his four-year-old twins to speak another language!

The Oscar winner and wife Amal Clooney hilariously dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4 that children Ella and Alexander have mastered swimming and are also bilingual. "They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not," Clooney quipped. "That's a flaw in our logic, right there." 

And, due to set lockdowns, Ella and Alexander didn't interrupt dad Clooney's Tender Bar production. "Usually the kids show up and ruin a take," he said with a laugh alongside Amal. 

The couple's first date night "out in public" since the coronavirus pandemic also came with a few jabs towards Clooney's Tender Bar leading man, Ben Affleck

"I went to every other actor in town and I mean really, it came down to price," Clooney joked. "Ben was pretty desperate for work and he needed the cash."

photos
George Clooney Through the Years

In all seriousness, though, Clooney admitted that Affleck "was the very first choice, the first person who thought of for the part."

Clooney gushed, "He showed up and just knocked it out of the park. He's a wonderful actor and he doesn't often get parts like this." 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Affleck similarly raved, "I can't imagine that there was anybody who didn't want to do this. I was really lucky. George is an extraordinary director and very well-respected by his peers, by everybody, and his script was great. It was kind of like, this is a no-brainer." 

Watch the full clip above to see why Affleck has mixed feelings about the growing Massachusetts movie industry.

The Tender Bar opens in theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7. 

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

2

Go Inside Nina Dobrev’s Gorgeous Hollywood Home

3

Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her on "Blurred Lines" Set

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

2

Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her on "Blurred Lines" Set

3

Go Inside Nina Dobrev’s Gorgeous Hollywood Home

4

See Tom Brady and Gisele's Kids Adorably Show Support for His Big Game

5

Bridgerton Makeup Artist Marc Pilcher Dies From COVID