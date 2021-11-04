How Madelyn Cline Is Embracing Her "Single Girl Moment" After Chase Stokes Split

Madelyn Cline is ready to have a good time, all the time, after her breakup with Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.
A source exclusively tells E! News that the former couple, who play lovers Sarah Cameron and John B on the Netflix teen drama, "have been done for a while" and that Madelyn is moving on from the split. According to the insider, the 23-year-old actress "has been over it for a long time and talking to other people casually."
The source adds that Madelyn, who dated Chase for over a year before the two called it quits, is "just kind of living her single girl moment."
And it seems like Maddie's new chapter includes a lot of traveling. In September, she jetted off to Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where she attended to a Salvatore Ferragamo runway show with 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler and several other friends.
At the time, speculations emerged that Madelyn had called it quits with Chase, 29, after she was spotted dancing with Ross, 31, during a night out on the town. Ross later clarified his relationship with Madelyn, telling TMZ that the two are simply "just friends."
In late October, Madelyn was in Dubai for a Giorgio Armani event. She posted photos from the trip—all of which did not feature Chase—on her social media, furthering rumors that she and her onscreen boyfriend had parted ways IRL.
Madelyn and Chase first confirmed their relationship back in June 2020, when he shared an Instagram photo of their beach date with the caption: "Cats outta the bag." Months later, Chase penned a sweet birthday tribute to Maddie and thanked her for her "infectious love," writing that it's "quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change."
After marking their one-year anniversary in April, the pair had more to celebrate when they won Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
When asked this summer about filming the second season of Outer Banks amid the pandemic, Chase told Decider that being able to work with Madelyn and "having her as sort of a support system has been kind of one of the best things you can ask for."
E! News reached out to reps for Maddie and Chase for comment but didn't hear back.