See Best Kiss Winners Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Share Steamy Smooch at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline proved exactly why they deserved to win Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards... by showing their stuff on stage.

The real life couple, who play onscreen lovers John B and Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, embraced for a romantic kiss during their acceptance speech on Sunday, May 16.

Chase, 28, began their thank yous innocently enough, saying, "Wow. Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the fans for supporting this show."

Madelyn, 23, shared, "You guys are so passionate and wonderful. This is you. This is all you."

Chase shouted out the behind the scenes crew of their show, before his girlfriend jumped in to say, "Shut up," and grabbed him for their show-stopping smooch. Let's say it nearly topped their award-winning kiss in the rain from Outer Banks.

It's not the only kiss viewers got to see on Sunday night—He's All That co-stars Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan locked lips on camera before presenting the popcorn trophy at the Hollywood Palladium.